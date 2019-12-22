Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) had its price target cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arco Platform in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NASDAQ ARCE opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arco Platform has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.90, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.51.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.81 million for the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 28.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.92%. Equities analysts expect that Arco Platform will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Arco Platform by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 19.1% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the third quarter worth about $3,206,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the third quarter worth about $1,580,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

