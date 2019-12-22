Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Shares Down 16.7%

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp (CVE:LIT) shares dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 28,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06.

About Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT)

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. The company holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Arizaro lithium brine project located on the Arizaro Salar in the Province of Salta, Argentina.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.