Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arlington Asset Investment Corp. is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. “

Get Arlington Asset Investment alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Arlington Asset Investment presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $209.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.00. Arlington Asset Investment has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter. Arlington Asset Investment had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arlington Asset Investment will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.87%. Arlington Asset Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arlington Asset Investment by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 745,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 28,586 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Arlington Asset Investment in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Arlington Asset Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,949,000. 51.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arlington Asset Investment

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlington Asset Investment (AI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arlington Asset Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlington Asset Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.