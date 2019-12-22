ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.75.

ARR opened at $17.64 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 173.23% and a positive return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of ($50.63) million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

