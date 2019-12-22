Artur Bergman Sells 3,750 Shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $75,187.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,639 shares in the company, valued at $6,148,111.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $150,450.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $153,225.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $152,325.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Artur Bergman sold 22,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $503,775.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $153,825.00.

Fastly stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. Fastly Inc has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $35.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average of $22.13.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastly Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fastly during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 12.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.49.

