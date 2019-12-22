Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arvinas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Arvinas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $39.70 on Thursday. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $44.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.67. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 157.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million. Equities analysts expect that Arvinas will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe acquired 680,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,960,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $218,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $818,600 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Arvinas during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 578.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 75,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

