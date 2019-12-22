Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) Director Sells $66,616.47 in Stock

Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean sold 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $66,616.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at $16,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21. Aspen Group Inc has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Group Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Aspen Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Capital set a $10.00 target price on Aspen Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Lake Street Capital set a $10.00 target price on Aspen Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Aspen Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 615,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 84,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 35,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in Aspen Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 130,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the period. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

