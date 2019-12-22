At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HOME. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on At Home Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America set a $6.00 target price on At Home Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Buckingham Research restated an underperform rating and issued a $4.75 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of At Home Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.98.

Get At Home Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HOME opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. At Home Group has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a market cap of $342.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 270,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,676,750.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOME. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in At Home Group during the 2nd quarter worth $501,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in At Home Group in the second quarter worth about $2,177,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Read More: What is a stock split?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.