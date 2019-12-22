ATLANT (ATL) Market Capitalization Tops $1.96 Million

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 22nd. In the last seven days, ATLANT has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar. ATLANT has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $124.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATLANT token can now be bought for $0.0361 or 0.00000500 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Exrates.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ATLANT

ATLANT was first traded on July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio.

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, HitBTC, OKEx and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

