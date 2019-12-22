Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.46.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 19,483.96%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 28,129 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 18,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.