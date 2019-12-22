Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group (ASX:AHF) Shares Up 6.1%

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group (ASX:AHF) shares shot up 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.11 ($0.07) and last traded at A$0.11 ($0.07), 372,604 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.10 ($0.07).

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 million and a PE ratio of -8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.45, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.13.

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group Company Profile (ASX:AHF)

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group operates as an integrated dairy producer. It operates through Dairy Farms and Dairy Processing segments. The Dairy Farms segment owns and operates dairy farms and dairy livestock for the production and sale of fresh raw milk for converting into milk and milk products.

