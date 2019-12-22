Aventus (AVT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $503,403.00

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Aventus has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Aventus has a total market capitalization of $503,403.00 and $15,105.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aventus token can now be bought for about $0.0839 or 0.00001163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, HitBTC and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00186700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.01202199 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026429 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00121204 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aventus Token Profile

Aventus launched on July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aventus is aventus.io.

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HitBTC, Gatecoin, OKEx, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

