Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised Baidu from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.56 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Baidu to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baidu from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Baidu from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.00.

BIDU stock opened at $127.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.18. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $93.39 and a fifty-two week high of $186.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Motco acquired a new position in Baidu in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Baidu in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

