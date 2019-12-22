Balu Balakrishnan Sells 2,917 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total transaction of $283,736.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 16,865 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $1,602,849.60.

On Friday, October 25th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,842 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.37, for a total value of $1,292,427.54.

On Monday, October 21st, Balu Balakrishnan sold 400 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $37,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 6,776 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $629,693.68.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,197 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $203,793.72.

On Monday, September 23rd, Balu Balakrishnan sold 3,632 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total value of $337,049.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $97.12 on Friday. Power Integrations Inc has a one year low of $55.80 and a one year high of $102.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.61.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.51%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 26.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,879 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,182,000 after buying an additional 30,956 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth $9,640,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 61,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on POWI. BidaskClub lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price objective on Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

