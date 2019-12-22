Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) will report $58.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.54 million and the highest is $58.61 million. Bandwidth posted sales of $52.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year sales of $229.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $229.00 million to $229.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $270.49 million, with estimates ranging from $269.00 million to $271.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Bandwidth had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BAND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

BAND stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.25. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $90.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 66.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 118.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

