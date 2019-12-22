Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s previous close.

BAX has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.15.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $82.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $61.40 and a 12-month high of $89.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.33 and its 200-day moving average is $83.42.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $293,216.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Baxter International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,589,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,324,263,000 after purchasing an additional 560,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Baxter International by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,120,911,000 after purchasing an additional 620,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,154,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,404,937,000 after purchasing an additional 895,279 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,758,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $717,323,000 after acquiring an additional 54,889 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,886,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $645,908,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

