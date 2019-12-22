Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Benton Resources Inc (CVE:BEX) rose 12.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 28,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 115,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of $3.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 69.04, a quick ratio of 67.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

About Benton Resources (CVE:BEX)

Benton Resources Inc, a development stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum group, and other base metals. It owns interest in the Saganaga Lake/Q9 property located to the west of Thunder Bay, Ontario; the Abernethy property located to the southwest of Kenora, Ontario; and the Cape Ray property located in southwestern Newfoundland.

