Bezant (BZNT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $142,109.00

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One Bezant token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Hotbit, Bibox and IDEX. In the last week, Bezant has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $142,109.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00186700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.01202199 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026429 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00121204 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 688,149,500 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant.

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Fatbtc, IDEX, Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

