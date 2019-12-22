BidaskClub Downgrades BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) to Sell

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

BioSpecifics Technologies stock opened at $58.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.22. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 52-week low of $45.81 and a 52-week high of $73.31.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 64.23% and a return on equity of 21.82%. Research analysts anticipate that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSTC. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 113,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 52,147 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 63.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 225.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 37,212 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

