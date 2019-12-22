BidaskClub Downgrades Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) to Hold

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CPRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $421.46 million, a P/E ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 2.37. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.85.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.19 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 12.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Charles B. O’keeffe bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 553,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,000 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Tanaka Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 57,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

