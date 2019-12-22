BidaskClub Downgrades FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of FirstService from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of FirstService from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.60.

Get FirstService alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $94.59 on Wednesday. FirstService has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $111.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.71 and a 200-day moving average of $97.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 0.83.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $672.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.71 million. FirstService had a positive return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FirstService will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Comerica Bank grew its stake in FirstService by 58.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FirstService by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,749,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 838.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 119,839 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 288.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 93,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 69,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.