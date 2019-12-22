BidaskClub Lowers Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) to Sell

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

Shares of NTNX opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.45. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $54.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.42. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 293.83% and a negative net margin of 61.10%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 12,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $389,788.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,188.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 9,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $311,856.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,098 shares of company stock worth $12,995,161 in the last three months. 9.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 16,848 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 986.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

