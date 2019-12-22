BidaskClub Upgrades Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

DMLP opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dorchester Minerals has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 50.73% and a net margin of 70.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.57 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $96,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 8,940 shares of company stock valued at $159,742 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter valued at $6,845,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 8.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 23,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,597,000. 19.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.