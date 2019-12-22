BidaskClub Upgrades Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $30.00 target price on Enphase Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.29.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 76.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 62.77%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 130.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 305,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $190,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 164,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,380.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $942,965. Corporate insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 209.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 302,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $698,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $2,620,000. 44.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.