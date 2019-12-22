BidaskClub Upgrades IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) to Hold

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 target price on IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut IBERIABANK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBERIABANK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKC opened at $76.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.97. IBERIABANK has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $313.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IBERIABANK will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IBERIABANK news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of IBERIABANK stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $1,441,522.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

