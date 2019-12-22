BidaskClub Upgrades Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) to Strong-Buy

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.25% and a negative net margin of 909.24%. Analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 12,121 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $208,238.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 13,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $226,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,463 shares of company stock worth $1,790,610. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $202,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,289,000 after buying an additional 2,028,790 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

