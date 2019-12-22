Bing Xue Sells 8,496 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $116,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.51 million, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $14.16.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.97 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on AOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Loop Capital set a $18.00 price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 41.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

