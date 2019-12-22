Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Path from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of BPTH opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38. Bio-Path has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $73.52. The company has a market cap of $21.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.03.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPTH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Path by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bio-Path by 19,858.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 19,858 shares during the last quarter. 5.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

