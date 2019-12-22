Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.21

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.21 and traded as high as $4.10. Bioanalytical Systems shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 1,934 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bioanalytical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioanalytical Systems in the third quarter worth $97,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Bioanalytical Systems during the third quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bioanalytical Systems by 7.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 18,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASI)

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

