Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.82

Black Diamond Group Ltd (TSE:BDI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.82 and traded as low as $1.81. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 63,486 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on BDI. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Black Diamond Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$2.60 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC raised shares of Black Diamond Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$2.70 price target on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.22 million and a P/E ratio of -11.48.

About Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

