Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT Raised to $23.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLMN. MKM Partners set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.27.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.34. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.34.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.62% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $967.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842,170 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,037,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 99.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,440,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,245,000 after buying an additional 719,691 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,715,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,452,000 after buying an additional 587,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,114,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after buying an additional 426,687 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

