Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blue Bird has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

BLBD stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $587.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.02. Blue Bird has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $343.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.50 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 56.27% and a net margin of 2.38%. On average, analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in Blue Bird by 3.1% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 156,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

