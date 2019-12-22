Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.27.

BPMC stock opened at $79.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.26. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $102.98.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $0.26. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 2,258.84% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. The company had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.66) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 734.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $622,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,198.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,022 shares of company stock worth $1,575,382. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 62.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 21.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 58.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.1% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

