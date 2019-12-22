BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.77% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.29 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BOKF. BidaskClub raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $86.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $69.96 and a 12-month high of $93.72.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $465.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.86 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 22.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $655,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,739,875.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,144,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,392,000 after purchasing an additional 314,550 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 79.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after buying an additional 88,117 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $6,111,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $3,697,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BOK Financial by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 380,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,722,000 after acquiring an additional 42,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

