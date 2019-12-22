Bradley Allen Thrall Sells 28,000 Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) Stock

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) (NYSE:AXU) Senior Officer Bradley Allen Thrall sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.65, for a total value of C$74,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,850,330.70.

Bradley Allen Thrall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Bradley Allen Thrall sold 47,000 shares of Alexco Resource stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total value of C$128,310.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $267.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.91. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.92 and a 52 week high of C$2.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

