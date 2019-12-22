Brent Johnson Sells 8,000 Shares of Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $202,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,636.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brent Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Iradimed alerts:

On Wednesday, December 18th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $202,160.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $201,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Brent Johnson sold 4,300 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $98,900.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $135,180.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Brent Johnson sold 9,800 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $215,208.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Brent Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Brent Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $219,600.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $136,800.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $139,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $140,520.00.

IRMD stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.82 and a quick ratio of 9.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.50. Iradimed Corp has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $292.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 million. Iradimed had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Iradimed Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Iradimed by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Iradimed during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 88.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Iradimed by 34.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Iradimed in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.