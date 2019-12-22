Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Insider Sells $160,275.00 in Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $160,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven F. Siegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $165,075.00.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $292.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 24.75%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,263.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.65.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

