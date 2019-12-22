Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $22.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Sunday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brixmor Property Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.65.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $292.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.54%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $165,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $66,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $455,070 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,263.2% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.