Brokerages Expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to announce sales of $25.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.97 million. Marchex reported sales of $23.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year sales of $103.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.50 million to $103.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $104.47 million, with estimates ranging from $103.94 million to $105.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marchex.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.05 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCHX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marchex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Marchex has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $172.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82.

In related news, CEO Jeff Baxter acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $91,500.00. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 424,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,032. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 37.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 29,234 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 4.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 16.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 78,062 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 421,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 1.5% during the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 15,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marchex (MCHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.