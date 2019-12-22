BTIG Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WU. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on The Western Union and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on The Western Union to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Western Union from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.05.

WU opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.04. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 475.84% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

In other The Western Union news, Director Michael Miles sold 9,192 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 2,417 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $64,944.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,093. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WU. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 24,588,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $489,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599,240 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in The Western Union by 185.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,421,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $87,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,576 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 17,454.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,501,000 after buying an additional 1,824,678 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 267.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,955,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,300,000 after buying an additional 1,423,384 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $509,005,000 after buying an additional 1,397,327 shares in the last quarter.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

