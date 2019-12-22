Buckingham Research Lowers Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Price Target to $5.00

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) had its price target reduced by Buckingham Research from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QUAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quad/Graphics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Quad/Graphics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Shares of Quad/Graphics stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.58. Quad/Graphics has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $943.60 million during the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quad/Graphics will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quad/Graphics news, COO Thomas J. Frankowski acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly A. Vanderboom bought 18,287 shares of Quad/Graphics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $77,171.14. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 94,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,153.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 45,350 shares of company stock valued at $195,560 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Quad/Graphics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,089,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,351,000 after purchasing an additional 98,243 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 157.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,613,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after buying an additional 987,386 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 10.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,273,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after buying an additional 117,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 852,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 24,556 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank PA raised its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 11.6% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 822,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 85,275 shares during the period. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.