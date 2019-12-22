BWS Financial Downgrades TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) to Neutral

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) was downgraded by analysts at BWS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. BWS Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of TiVo in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TiVo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of TIVO opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. TiVo has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.13.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $158.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.68 million. TiVo had a positive return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 71.94%. Equities research analysts predict that TiVo will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of TiVo by 5.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in TiVo by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 45,758 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in TiVo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in TiVo by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in TiVo by 384.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 325,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 258,200 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TiVo

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

