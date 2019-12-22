Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.45 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $91.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.25. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $67.52 and a one year high of $100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

CVGW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Calavo Growers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $94,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

