Callisto Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, OOOBTC, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $77,557.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.30 or 0.01808300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00058349 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,264,178,280 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,484,214 coins. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.