Cambria Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) Shares Down 0.2%

Cambria Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.78 and last traded at $27.85, 24,595 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 51% from the average session volume of 16,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.47.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cambria Core Equity ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,022,000 after buying an additional 103,321 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambria Core Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,370,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Core Equity ETF by 337.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 47,149 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Core Equity ETF by 62.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 58,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 22,455 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Core Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

