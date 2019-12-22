Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.75, 1,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 18,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMOM. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $237,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $263,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $318,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $673,000.

