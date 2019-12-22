Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Senior Officer Sells C$395,666.37 in Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.79, for a total transaction of C$395,666.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274 shares in the company, valued at C$32,822.46.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$119.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion and a PE ratio of 19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$120.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$120.61. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$96.46 and a twelve month high of C$127.96.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported C$1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.88 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.538 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$122.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$135.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$123.18.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

