Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.36

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.36 and traded as high as $3.21. Capstone Turbine shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 1,236 shares trading hands.

CPST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $0.50 price target on Capstone Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Capstone Turbine from $30.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Capstone Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.90.

Get Capstone Turbine alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19). Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 80.80%. The business had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 82.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 1,174,045 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 59.6% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 818,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Capstone Turbine by 46.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 43,859 shares in the last quarter.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPST)

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.