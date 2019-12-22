Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.36

Shares of Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.36 and traded as high as $23.00. Carbonite shares last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 54,554 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Carbonite from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet cut Carbonite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Carbonite from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carbonite has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.82.

Get Carbonite alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $804.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $125.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.76 million. Carbonite had a positive return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. Carbonite’s revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carbonite Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARB. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carbonite by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 38,137 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Carbonite in the second quarter valued at about $692,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 112.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Carbonite by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Carbonite by 33.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Carbonite Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARB)

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Carbonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbonite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.