CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Issues Earnings Results

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMX opened at $92.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14. CarMax has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $100.49.

In other CarMax news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $2,222,111.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,950.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KMX shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.12.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

